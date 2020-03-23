Box, Starboard reach board agreement

Box (NYSE:BOX) announces an agreement with Starboard Value, which owns a 7.7% stake in the company.

Under the agreement, three new independent directors will join Box's board before the annual meeting in June, two incumbent directors won't stand for re-election, and one incumbent director will retire.

Former GoPro CFO Jack Lazar will join the board, effective immediately. The second independent director will be selected from a Starboard-drafted list. The board will choose the third before the annual meeting.

The departing directors are Rory O’Driscoll, Josh Stein, and Dylan Smith. Smith will continue in his CFO role.