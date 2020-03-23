Skyline suspends some operations, highlights 'strong liquidity'

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) has 38 manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Canada. Thirteen of those facilities are located in the states of California, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Kentucky and New York that have ordered a suspension of operations for many businesses as part of their efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, the firm is closing its five Canadian manufacturing facilities due to reductions in demand.

"Skyline Champion has a strong balance sheet with no significant debt maturing until June 2023," reads a press release. "Liquidity remains strong and, in order to maximize financial flexibility, the company last week drew the remaining $38 million of its $100M revolver, increasing cash availability to approximately $200M."