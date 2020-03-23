Welltower gets commitment for new $1.0B term loan

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) gets a $1.0B, two-year unsecured term loan, increasing its available near-term liquidity to $3.5B.

The loan bears interest at a rate of 30-day LIBOR +1.20%; Welltower will have the right to increase the amount under the term loan up to an additional $200M.

Proceeds from the term loans will be used to repay borrowings under its unsecured revolving credit facility and commercial paper program, to fund future investment opportunities, and for general corporate purposes.

Welltower continues to close on recently announced dispositions, as outlined in its Q4 2019 earnings release. Through March 20, 2020, Welltower has received net proceeds totaling $694M from dispositions.

As of March 20, 2020, Welltower has forward sale agreements covering 6.8M shares of common stock under its ATM program, at an initial weighted average price of $86.48 per share. At its discretion, WELL may settle the forward sale agreements through Dec. 31, 2020, to generate up to $588M in gross proceeds.

Following its December 2019 bond issuances and the December 2019 early redemption of notes due Nov. 25, 2020, the company has no material unsecured notes maturing until 2023.