BofA adjusts to new airline reality

Bank of America warns that U.S. airlines may see 2020 revenue fall off 36% Y/Y as booking trends remain weak well into the second half of the year. International trends are seen being worse for an extended period in comparison to domestic bookings.

The firm predicts airline companies will suspend or slash dividends as they hoard cash. After factoring in the balance sheet positions in the group, BofA lifts Southwest to Buy from Neutral and lowers United to Neutral from Buy