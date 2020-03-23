Hoth Therapeutics inks deal to develop vaccine for Covid-19

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) has reached an agreement with Voltron Therapeutics to form a joint venture entity (to be named HaloVax) to commence preclinical studies for the development of vaccine prospects for Coronavirus (COVID-19) based upon VaxCelerate, a self-assembling vaccine platform exclusively licensed by Voltron from the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center at Massachusetts General Hospital.

VaxCelerate offers two unique elements to combat the Coronavirus - one fixed immune adjuvant and one variable immune targeting and offers several potential advantages over other compounds in combination therapy.

The vaccine focuses on both DNA and internal/external mutated proteins providing the immune system with more potential targets to attack.

Pursuant to the agreement, Hoth shall be granted the right to receive single-digit royalties from the sale of any products developed, and shall have the right to acquire up to a 30% equity interest in HaloVax.