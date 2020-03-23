Cheesecake Factory +7% after business update

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) says all of its company's restaurants have transitioned to an off-premise operating model as required by state and local officials.

The restaurant operator notes that it has a long-standing business in the off-premise channel, with historical sales volumes approaching the size of many stand-alone restaurants.

On the cash front, the company drew an additional $90M on its revolving credit facility to increase its cash position. The Company has also curtailed its planned unit growth for the year and is evaluating additional measures to further preserve financial flexibility.

Cheesecake Factory pulled its Q1 and full-year guidance due to the impact of the pandemic.

CAKE +7.32% premarket to $17.00.

