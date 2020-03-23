Archipelago Ventures inks deal with Vivion Specialties for Hawaiian hemp products across North America

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) announces a new partnership between Archipelago Ventures and Vivion Specialties (VSI), a North American specialty ingredient supplier.

VSI will serve as Archipelago's North American distributor, managing the stateside marketing and sales of sun-grown Hawaiian hemp ingredients in key markets like food and beverage, human and pet nutrition and personal care.

Archipelago Ventures is Arcadia's joint venture with Legacy Ventures Hawaii to cultivate and extract high quality hemp and hemp derivatives on the islands.

Archipelago's Hawaiian hemp products will be marketed as meeting VivAssure product quality standards.

Archipelago and VSI's VivAssure Hemp-based ingredients are expected to be available for sale to North America later this year.