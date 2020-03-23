Roche and AbbVie's Venclexta extends survival in first-line AML

Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Genentech unit announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, VIALE-A, evaluating the combination of Venclexta (venetoclax) and chemo agent azacitidine for the first-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a Breakthrough Therapy indication.

The study met the two primary endpoints of a statistically significant improvement in overall survival compared to placebo + azacitidine and a statistically significant proportion of complete responders compared to placebo + azacitidine.

No new safety signals were observed.

The data will be shared with global health authorities and submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

The company is co-developing Venclexta with AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV).