AG Mortgage slides 6.8% as it enters forbearance talks

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) falls 6.8% in premarket trading after the company said it doesn't expect to be able to fund the anticipated volume of future margin calls under its financing arrangements in the near term as a result of market disruptions created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company is in talks with financing counterparties about entering into forbearance agreements, although it can't predict if such agreements will be executed.

AG Mortgage says it has met or is in the process of meeting the unusually high number margin calls received from financing counterparties through Friday, March 20.

Although MITT's satisfaction of certain margin calls received on Friday, March 20, 2020 missed the wire deadline, on Friday evening the company notified affected counterparties that the company will fulfill such margin call payments on Monday, March 23, 2020.