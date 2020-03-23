Newmont puts four mines on care and maintenance, withdraws guidance

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) says it will put four of its operations on care and maintenance, in Argentina, Canada and Peru, to align with travel restrictions amid the global spread of the coronavirus.

The miner also is withdrawing its FY 2020 guidance and says some production could be deferred into 2021, potentially affecting costs in 2020 if some operations are on care and maintenance for an extended period.

Newmont says mines representing 80% of its production outlook for 2020 are currently operating in line with production targets for the year and have implemented heightened levels of health screening, although the company has no confirmed coronavirus cases among its workforce.

For Q1, Newmont now expects to produce ~1.4M attributable gold oz. and 325K co-product gold equiv. oz. and says it has not yet experienced significant delays in the shipping of concentrate or transportation and refining.

As of year-end 2019, the company had $2.2B in consolidated cash and more than $5B dollars of liquidity.