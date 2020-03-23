Omega Healthcare draws on revolver, sets $200M buyback

Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) authorizes a $200M stock repurchase program and draws down $300M from its revolving credit line as precautionary measures in response to market turmoil caused by the spread of Covid-19.

The company also suspends its dividend reinvestment and stock purchase plan.

"While we have not seen any material change in the financial performance of our operators, by drawing down on a portion of our credit facility, we are bolstering our liquidity to weather a potential significant and prolonged impact to our business and are better positioned to creatively support our operators if necessary," said Omega CEO Taylor Pickett.

OHI draws ~$300m under its $1.25B revolving credit facility. After the borrowing, the company will have ~$315M in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and ~$512M in outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.