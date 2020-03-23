Corporate paper gets a breather after new Fed actions

Included in the Fed bazooka earlier this morning are a number of new lending-support programs, including two facilities directed at investment-grade companies.

One of those is the SMCCF, which allows the Fed to purchase IG paper in the secondary market, as well as ETFs whose purpose is to hold IG bonds.

That's easing some pressure on the iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD), which is ahead 9% in premarket action. That ETF had fallen more than 20% over the previous month.

