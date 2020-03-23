Retail Properties of America halts vertical construction at Carillon project

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) halts plans for vertical construction at its Carillon redevelopment project in Washington, DC, MSA due to current macro conditions.

It's also evaluating whether to reduce the scope and cost of the project.

Expects to finish sitework preparation this year.

RPAI will continue to evaluate the potential resumption date for vertical construction activities at Carillon and will keep its options open for either the monetization or build-out of components of the project.

The company recently drew $100M on its existing $850M unsecured revolving line of credit.