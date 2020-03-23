Wedbush sees Splunk gaining from remote work

Wedbush analyst Steve Koenig says that the top cybersecurity names will likely benefit in the coming months as businesses rush to "address core cybersecurity needs arising from an explosion in remote work."

Koenig highlights Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) for email security, Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) for security info and event management, and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) for endpoint protection.

Wedbush's checks show that "some customers are looking at substantial increases to their SPLK licensing volumes as VPN usage grows 4x or more."

The firm has an Outperform rating on Splunk. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.