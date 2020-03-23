Freddie Mac to stop issuing LIBOR-indexed floating rate unsecured debt

Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC), effective immediately, will stop issuing LIBOR-indexed floating rate unsecured debt securities that mature beyond the end of 2021.

It has no outstanding LIBOR-indexed unsecured debt securities, and it has not issued LIBOR-indexed unsecured debt securities that mature beyond the end of 2021.

The decision comes as a result of the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority saying it will no longer persuade or compel member panel banks to make LIBOR submissions after 2021.

As a result, market participants should expect LIBOR to be discontinued as a benchmark interest rate, or at least be deemed no longer representative of market interest rates, after 2021.