Credit Suisse sees huge upside on Starbucks

Credit Suisse lowers its FQ2 estimate on Outperform-rated Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by $0.10 and drops the FQ3 estimate by $0.32 as it factors in a significant sales drag in the U.S. and Canada with stores closed.

"We assume through mid-April, 50% of stores are closed and 50% of stores are open as drive-thru/delivery only, operating with 20% sales declines. We assume all stores are open by mid-April and demonstrate 10% sales declines through the end of the quarter."

CS's commentary on store openings appears to be more aggressive than some other firms covering the retail sector.

The firm assigns a price target of $95 to SBUX to rep 60% upside potential.