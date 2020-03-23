Healthcare firms announce Covid-19-related actions

The following healthcare companies have announced actions related to the COVID-19 outbreak:

Coventrus (NASDAQ:CVET): seeing strong demand for prescription management and online pharmacy services.

Parallax Health Sciences (OTCPK:PRLX): has inked a contract with a medical distribution company in China for a point-of-care test. It says it is accepting orders and can ship product immediately. It is also selling personal protection gear such as masks, sterile gowns, eye protection and face shields.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI): offering rainbow licenses at no additional charge to hospitals who are currently using rainbow-ready devices. Rainbow is a platform that enables the noninvasive and continuous patient monitoring of 12 parameters. Customers may purchase RD rainbow sensores at discounted prices.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK): BioReference Lab unit will collaborate with the City of Detroit on drive-through testing. Shares up 4% premarket.

Resverlogix (OTCPK:RVXCF): seeking collaborators to investigate the potential of apabetalone to treat SARS-CoV-2 infection.

LabCorp (NYSE:LH): exploring options to prioritize testing for hospital inpatients.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX): collaborating with the University of Miami on a point-of-care test. Shares up 9% premarket.

CEL-SCI (NYSEMKT:CVM): collaborating with the University of Georgia's Center for Vaccines and immunology on development of immunotherapy. Shares up 10% premarket.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO): has introduced a next-gen inhalation system. Shares up 20% premarket.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE): collaborating with SmartPharm Therapeutics on next-gen gene-encoded antibody vaccine.