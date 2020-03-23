Deere withdraws 2020 financial outlook

Deere (NYSE:DE) withdraws its 2020 financial guidance in response to the coronavirus outbreak, saying the ultimate magnitude of the outbreak's effects "could be material" but will be determined over time.

As a U.S. federally-designated essential critical infrastructure business, the company says it will continue its domestic operations and plans to continue to operate in other parts of the world "to the extent possible."

Deere says some of its facilities are reducing operations and, in some cases, are temporarily shutting down operations due to the effects of the coronavirus.