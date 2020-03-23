GE takes actions related to COVID-19, sees cost reductions of up to $1B

GE (NYSE:GE) to cut its Aviation unit workforce by 10%. Starting April 1, David Joyce, vice chairman of GE and president and CEO of GE Aviation, will forgo half of his salary.

"These actions build on those the business already has taken, including a hiring freeze, the cancellation of the salaried merit increase, a dramatic reduction of all non-essential spending, and a significant decrease in its contingent workforce," reads a press release.

Taken together, the company expects these cost and cash actions will preserve $500M-$1B in 2020.