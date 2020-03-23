New Senior reports Covid-19 cases at two communities

As of March 20, 2020, two New Senior Investment (NYSE:SNR) communities have confirmed cases of Covid-19, and the REIT expects that number to increase as testing becomes more widely available.

New Senior says its operators have taken significant steps to reduce the risk of the virus entering and spreading within its communities.

Regarding financial effects, the company said that through February, results from its portfolio were in line with expectations at the start of the year.

So far, New Senior hasn't seen a material impact on occupancy; new move-ins have continued, however, lead and tour volume have recently started to decline.

Expects enhanced screening procedures to result in a decrease in move-ins in the immediate future.

Enhanced cleaning schedules, increased supplies and protective gear, and additional risk mitigation actions will likely increase overall operating costs at its communities.

Sees adequate liquidity; as a result of refinancing activities completed since 2019, New Senior says it has materially improved its free cash flow and has limited near-term maturities.