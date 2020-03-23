AGCO pulls guidance on European supply chain snags

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) withdraws its sales and earnings guidance in light of the coronavirus outbreak and the lack of certainty of both the duration and magnitude of its impacts.

The company says production has been significantly reduced or suspended in several of its European facilities, largely due to material shortages and constraints in the European supply chain, and additional production disruptions in other regions are expected over time.

"Demand for grain and protein will continue during this crisis, and AGCO will continue to prioritize support of our dealers and farmers to help promote food security," the company says.

AGCO says it will provide an update alongside its Q1 earnings announcement.