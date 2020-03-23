US Foods pulls in $1B to weather restaurant closures

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) says it's taking immediate action to reduce its costs to match the slowdown the company is seeing in restaurant, hospitality and education case volume.

The company has proactively drawn $1B under its existing revolving credit facilities to retain as cash on hand.

The company notes it has no debt maturing until FY22 and is actively working to explore additional financing opportunities if needed.

US Foods has also secured new opportunities to support and sell to retail outlets like grocery stores and to contract some of its distribution workforce to companies experiencing increased demand.

USFD +2.55%.

