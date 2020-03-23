Morgan Stanley praises Broadcom balance sheet

Broadcom (AVGO -2.3% ) is a standout stock due to its current discount, and a strong balance sheet will help it through a downturn, Morgan Stanley says.

That includes even a "sharp recession scenario," analyst Craig Hettenbach says; the management has shown confidence that it can keep supporting a dividend, and despite high debt, he writes that even with a sales cut of 20%, the company would still be over a requirement of 3:1 interest coverage.

He has an Overweight rating and $340 price target, now implying 81% upside.

Sell-side analysts and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish on the stock, while it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.