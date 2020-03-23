AC Immune earns second Morphomer Tau milestone from Lilly

AC Immune SA (ACIU +3.5% ) announces that it has earned a second milestone payment of CHF 10M ($10.2M) from collaboration partner Eli Lilly (LLY -3.2% ) triggered by the advancement of its small molecule Morphomer Tau aggregation inhibitor program. It expects to receive the monies by month-end.

Specifically, the triggering event was the advancement of ACI-3024 from preclinical to Phase 1 development.

ACUI received the first milestone of CHF30M ($30.6M) in September 2019. It will earn a CHF 60M ($61.2M) milestone upon the initiation of Phase 2 testing.