Stocks extend losses at open despite new Fed stimulus

Stocks sink into the red at the open, failing to maintain pre-market gains after the Fed signaled unlimited QE and a series of moves to aid markets; Dow -2.6% , S&P 500 -2.1% , Nasdaq -1.1% .

Earlier, futures hit the limit down level last night but rebounded after the Fed unveiled another flurry of programs to help markets, including open-ended asset purchases that will be expanded to include CMBS.

A ~$2T stimulus bill so far has failed to clear a procedural hurdle in the U.S. Senate, although negotiations are continuing and a new vote is scheduled for noon today.

"While the Fed's actions are an enormous help, the only way the markets are going to find sustainable improvement is when the economy is allowed to come back to life, or at least there is a real path in place for how that is going to happen," Bespoke's Paul Hickey says.

European bourses are broadly lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -3.1% , France's CAC -2.3% and Germany's DAX -2.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +2% and China's Shanghai Composite -3.1% .

In the U.S., all 11 S&P 500 sectors start lower, ranging from -1.4% (communication services) to -3.1% (real estate); the energy sector ( -3% ) is among the laggards despite some stabilization in oil prices, with WTI +0.3% to $22.71/bbl.