AG Mortgage warning filters through mREIT sector

AG Mortgage (NYSE:MITT) is down almost 40% after warning that it's not going to be able to satisfy expected margin calls. It's in discussion with counterparites over forbearance agreements.

The Fed earlier today announced its plan to buy unlimited amounts of Treasury, agency MBS, and agency CMBS securities, but a lot of the mREIT players have sizable books of non-agency MBS.

Among the mostly agency players, Annaly Capital (NLY) and AGNC Investment (AGNC +0.4% ) are holding their ground this morning.

Among those trafficking in non-agency paper: New York Mortgage (NYMT -3.2% ), MFA Financial (MFA -10.6% ), Western Asset (WMC -3% ), Anworth Mortgage (ANH -22.3% ).