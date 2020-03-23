Interface balance sheet strong despite near-term disruption

"Due to our global footprint, we have experienced near-term disruption to our business, and we expect further such disruptions until the pandemic ends," says Interface (TILE +1.1% ) CEO Dan Hendrix. "However, despite these short-term headwinds, our business is built to last, and the long-term fundamentals are sturdy."

"Our balance sheet remains very strong today, evidenced by our $80M of available cash and $244M of borrowing availability under our revolving credit facility," adds CFO Bruce Hausmann. "In addition, our minimum annual required debt payment is $31M per year, and our syndicated credit facility does not mature until August of 2023."