TPG RE Finance slides 15% as it delays dividend, starts lender talks

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) sinks 15% after entering talks with its lenders and other potential sources of financing.

Delays the payment of its previously authorized Q1 2020 cash dividend to July 14.

TRTX said it can't predict if it will be able to agree to terms with such parties on an expedited basis; it's also monitoring potential availability of government programs.

Fluctuations in the value of the company’s CRE debt securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in credit spreads, have resulted in the company being required to post cash collateral with its lenders under such facilities.

In the current market environment, such fluctuations and requirements to post cash collateral have been, and may continue to be, material. If the requirements to post additional cash collateral continue to be material, there is no certainty that the company will be in a position to continue to fund such payments, it said.

As of March 22, 2020, TRTX held a CRE debt securities portfolio with an aggregate face amount of ~$960M as of March 22, 2020, which portfolio is pledged as collateral under daily mark-to-market secured revolving repurchase facilities in the amount of ~$760M.

As of March 22, 2020, TRTX held a loan portfolio with an aggregate unpaid principal balance of ~$5.1B, and ~48% of the company’s indebtedness secured by this loan portfolio consisted of term financing, including collateralized loan obligations.

Substantially all of the remainder of the loan portfolio is pledged as collateral under secured revolving repurchase facilities. The occurrence of certain specified credit events with respect to the properties underlying the loan portfolio may result in the company being required to post cash collateral with its lenders under such facilities.