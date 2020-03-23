Avis Budget pulls guidance due to COVID-19, updates on liquidity position

Avis Budget (CAR +8.6% ) announces Jan. and Feb. revenue was up 9% as rental days increased by 8% and revenue per day grew 1%, resulting in ~$60M higher Adj. EBITDA Y/Y.

However, in March reservations and revenue began to be negatively affected as travel restrictions were broadly implemented.

The outlook for April and beyond is challenged with reservations down ~60% and with the potential for further declines.

CAR is withdrawing the financial outlook provided earlier this year.

CAR says that the company has no meaningful corporate debt maturities until 2023.

The company expect to have sufficient liquidity to operate through the end of 2020 and beyond.

