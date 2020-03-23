Each GE unit will need to adjust; company financially sound

"GE Aviation is not alone in the challenges it faces," says (GE -0.8% ) CEO Larry Culp after announcing plans to reduce approximately 10% of the division's total U.S. workforce.

"Each GE business and Corporate will need to adjust. For example, GE Healthcare is managing through reduced demand for certain equipment as elective procedures are postponed or canceled around the world. At the same time, our GE Healthcare team is working heroically to increase manufacturing capacity and output of equipment - including CTs, ultrasound devices, mobile X-ray systems, patient monitors and ventilators."

"With regard to our financial position, our company is sound. However, what we don’t know about the magnitude and duration of this pandemic still outweighs what we do know. Closing the sale of BioPharma to Danaher will help us solidify our financial position further, and in a critical milestone last week, we announced that we have satisfied all required regulatory clearances and expect to close the transaction on March 31."