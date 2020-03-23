Vale to stop work at Malaysia terminal, hurting Q1 iron ore sales

Vale (VALE -2.3% ) says it will suspend operations at its Teluk Rubiah distribution terminal in Malaysia at least through the end of March, saying it cannot guarantee "minimum resources" to safely operate there.

Vale expects the move will cut Q1 sales by 500K metric tons but have no impact on production and sales over the full year; the terminal shipped 23.7M mt of iron ore in 2019.

The company had said it hoped to continue operations at the maritime terminal after running a coronavirus risk assessment.