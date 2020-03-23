Procter & Gamble warns on duration of pandemic

Procter & Gamble (PG +0.3% ) lays out a series of risk factors in a SEC filing that could be applied broadly to the household consumer products sector.

"Our business may be negatively impacted by the fear of exposure to or actual effects of a disease outbreak, epidemic, pandemic, or similar widespread public health concern, such as reduced travel or recommendations or mandates from governmental authorities to avoid large gatherings or to self-quarantine as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic."

"Despite our efforts to manage and remedy these impacts to the company, their ultimate impact also depends on factors beyond our knowledge or control, including the duration and severity of any such outbreak as well as third-party actions taken to contain its spread and mitigate its public health effects."

Sounds about right for Kimberly-Clark (KMB +2.6% ), Unilever (UN -0.1% ), Church & Dwight (CHD -2.6% ) and Colgate-Palmolive (CL +0.8% ).

SEC Form 8-K