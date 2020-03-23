Bacanora’s Mexico lithium project to be delayed

Bacanora Lithium (OTC:BCLMF) continues to make progress on all its workstreams, in spite of the coronavirus crisis; though the timetable for the engineering work at its Sonora lithium project, in Mexico, has been impacted by delays in Asia and North America.

Bacanora's partner Ganfeng Lithium was severely impacted on by the travel restrictions during February and early March; although these restrictions are now being lifted, the return to work has been slow, Bacanora said.

Ganfeng test plant and project team have also resumed work on the Sonora flow sheet optimization & process engineering; completion of engineering and equipment selection is now scheduled for Q3 2020.