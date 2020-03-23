Fed revives TALF to bolster ABS market

Among the new ammo the Federal Reserve announced this morning is the return of a financial crisis-era tool, term asset-backed securities loan facility (TALF).

The TALF will serve as a funding backstop to facilitate the issuance of eligible asset-backed securities (ABS) on or after March 23, 2020.

Under TALF, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York will commit to lend to a special purpose vehicle on a recourse basis.

The Treasury Department will make an equity investment of $10B in the SPV in connection with the facility.

All U.S. companies that own eligible collateral and maintain an account relationship with a primary dealer are eligible to borrow under the TALF.

Eligible collateral must be ABS where the underlying credit exposures are one of the following — auto loans and leases; student loans, credit card receivables; equipment loans; floorplan loans; insurance premium finance loans; certain small business loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration; or eligible servicing advance receivables.

To be eligible collateral, all or substantially all of the underlying credit exposures must be newly issued, the Fed said.

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH, UYG, FNCL