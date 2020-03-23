Danaher's Covid-19 test to see 'strong demand' - Cowen

Cowen's Doug Schenkel highlights that Danaher's (NYSE:DHR) test is the first point-of-care assay to receive Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), which means it should have very strong demand given accuracy, speed and workflow.

The test is expected to begin shipping this week and has a detection time of about 45 minutes. It's also likely the best positioned molecular system which could reduce some supply chain risk.

Up earlier by nearly 13% , Danaher shares are now ahead by 4.3 % in early trade.

Source: Bloomberg First Word