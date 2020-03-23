PG&E to plead guilty to 84 involuntary manslaughter charges in Camp Fire

PG&E (PCG +8.4% ) pops after reaching a settlement late Friday with California's Gov. Newsom in its restructuring plan, accepting tighter oversight and pledging billions of dollars to improve safety and help wildfire victims.

Under the settlement with Newsom, PG&E agreed to pay no shareholder dividends for three years, saving ~$4B, and pursue a "rate-neutral" $7.5B financing package.

The utility discloses today that it agreed to plead guilty to 84 involuntary manslaughter counts in connection with the 2018 Camp Fire, which killed 85 people.

PG&E says it entered its plea through a March 17 agreement with the Butte County District Attorney's office, which would end all state criminal proceedings against the company related to the Camp Fire.

Under the agreement, PG&E would pay a maximum $3.5M fine plus $500K in costs, and as much as $15M to provide water to residents after the fire destroyed the utility's Miocene Canal.