Moderna up 4% after interviews about coronavirus vaccine

Moderna (MRNA +3.8% ) is up on below-average volume following two recent interviews from top execs about its investigational COVID-19 vaccine, currently being testing in a Phase 1 study led by NIH.

Last night on 60 Minutes, President Dr. Stephen Hoge discussed the company's work on mRNA-1273 with correspondent Bill Whitaker.

On Friday, March 20, CEO Stephane Bancel told representatives of Goldman Sachs that, although it is unlikely that the vaccine would be commercially available before 12-18 months, it is possible that certain people may have access under emergency use. He also confirmed that the company is scaling up manufacturing capacity aimed at being able to produce millions of doses per month.