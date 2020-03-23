Casino stocks catch a bid on relief hopes

Casino stocks are largely higher on the day even as the mix of news from the U.S. and Macau isn't particularly positive.
Many U.S. casinos are closed for a period that could extend beyond two weeks to 30 days, while Macau reported a 96% drop in visitor arrivals for February and is seeing a slow pace of recovery in March.
The gains for Penn National Gaming (PENN +18.1%), Wynn Resorts (WYNN +7.9%), Eldorado Resorts (ERI +6.5%), Caesars Entertainment (CZR +5.3%), Las Vegas Sands (LVS +1.8%), Golden Entertainment (GDEN +4.4%), MGM Resorts (MGM +0.2%) and Boyd Gaming (BYD +5.2%) could be tied to investor confidence the industry will end up getting government aid of some sort.
