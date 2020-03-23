Congress's stimulus plan must get done today, Mnuchin says - CNBC

Congressional Democrats and Republicans are almost in agreement on a massive fiscal package to mitigate the economic effects of the coronavirus, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC today.

“I think we’re very close. We need to get this deal done today,” he told CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Congress is still hashing out the final details of a massive $1T+ package that's intended to relieve American workers and businesses that are struggling amid the virus outbreak.

Last night, a key procedural vote failed; Democrats say the bill didn't do enough to help affected workers and offered too much in aid to companies.

Meanwhile, the Fed rolled out another round of measures to keep financial markets liquid, including unlimited QE.

"We are providing immediate loans to small businesses," working with the Small Business Administration, Mnuchin said today.

“At the end of that period, we will forgive those loans entirely,” he said. “We want to make sure that small businesses, which represent about 50% of the private economy, keep workers employed."