Novan up 27% on favorable safety profile of SB206, Covid-19 plan

Nano cap Novan (NOVN +26.6% ) is up on more than double normal volume in response to a preplanned safety analysis from two Phase 3 clinical trials, B-SIMPLE1 and B-SIMPLE2, evaluating topical gel SB206 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum, a viral infection characterized by itchy bumps on the skin.

At week 24, the incidences of treatment-emergent adverse events in the two trials were 48.9% and 50.6%, respectively, compared to 31.0% and 25.6%, respectively, for vehicle (placebo). Most of the treatment-related adverse events were application site pain and reddening of the skin (erythema), with the majority being mild or moderate.

The rates of discontinuations were 3.0% and 7.2%, respectively, compared to 0.9% and 0.9%, respectively, in the vehicle arms. All were due to application site reactions.

Treatment with SB206 was associated with less scarring at all time points.

The company plans to meet with the FDA to review the data.

In January, the company reported that both studies failed to achieve their primary endpoints.

On another note, it plans to explore the use of its Nitricil technology to advance a topical oral or nasal treatment for COVID-19, targeting the reduction of viral shedding and transmission.