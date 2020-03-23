Dalio updates on rough performance this year

Apparently, these numbers are prior to last week's 15% swoon in the S&P 500, so are likely a bit worse at the moment.

The All Weather fund is one of Bridgewater's best performers, down about 12% YTD. Faring worst is one of the Pure Alpha funds with a 21% loss. Prior to last week, the S&P 500 was down about 16% for 2020.

Dalio: "It's consistent with what I would have expected under the circumstances ... Our losses have been similar to those in our prior worst-performing periods."

"Going forward, the world has now crossed a very dangerous threshold for financial markets and economies ... which is the falling below 0% interest rates ... It is one we have been preparing for a long time ... We do think that we have an edge."