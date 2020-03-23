B2Gold temporarily suspends Philippine mine amid coronavirus

B2Gold (BTG +6.3% ) says it has temporarily suspended mining at its Masbate mine in the Philippines due to temporary fuel supply disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak, although the mine will continue milling even as mining is suspended.

B2Gold also will suspend drilling at its Gramalote project in Colombia while continuing to progress the feasibility study where possible.

At its Fekola mine in Mali and Otjikoto mine in Namibia, B2Gold says it has stockpiled significant reserves of supplies to make it through Q2 without a change to their production guidance.

The company also says it expects to meet or exceed its budgeted consolidated gold production for Q1.