Galaxy Resources halts work at Sal de Vida
Mar. 23, 2020
- Galaxy Resources (OTCPK:GALXF -9.60%) suspends operations at its Sal de Vida project, in Argentina, after the Argentinian government issued a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19.
- The company said that the majority of the Sal de Vida project workforce is demobilizing from site, with only a few to remain for essential services.
- An updated feasibility study previously estimated that the project would require a capital investment of $474M to produce ~25,000 tonnes/year of battery grade lithium carbonate and 95,000 tonnes of potash over a mine life of 40 years.