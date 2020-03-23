Direxion cuts leverage on 10 funds, closes eight funds

Ten of Direxion Shares leveraged funds will now seek daily leveraged, or daily inverse leveraged, investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% or -200%, instead of 300%/-300% previously.

Becomes effective May 19, 2020.

The recent market turmoil from the Covid-19 pandemic and the oil price war has boosted the cost of trading in the energy and commodity markets, the company said.

"While volatility will subside at some point, the ability to cost-effectively and efficiently access these markets may remain challenged for some time," it added.

The firm also closes eight ETFs due to the inability to attract sufficient investment assets: Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3X Shares (RUSS -1.7% ), Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (GASL -17.7% ), Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3X Shares (GASX +17.3% ), Direxion Daily MSCI Developed Markets Bear 3X Share (DPK -1.5% ), Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bear 3X Shares (MIDZ +5.5% ), Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bear 3X Shares (WDRW +11.5% ), Direxion Daily MSCI European Financials Bull 2X Shares (EUFL +10.2% ), and Direxion Daily Total Bond Market Bear 1X Shares (SAGG -2.4% ).

Those ETFs will be closed to purchase by investors as of the close of regular trading on the NYSE on March 27, 2020.

Tickers of the 10 leveraged funds are: BRZU, RUSL, NUGT, DUST, JNUG, JDST, ERX, ERY, GUSH, DRIP.