Steep drop in U.S. auto sales forecast for full year

TrueCar subsidiary ALS issues three different forecasts for 2020 U.S. auto sales based on how the pandemic and economic impact play out.

An optimistic forecast of 15.3M annual unit sales factors in movement restrictions lifted on May 1 and a stimulus packages deployed with a positive impact

A mixed forecast assumes multiple social distancing periods limit out-of-home activity, stimulus packages deployed and having a positive impact - as well as supply chain disruption due to production stoppages.

A cautious forecast for 11.2M sales factors in ongoing social distancing and limited out-of-home activity through summer, a prolonged economic downturn, limited success of stimulus packages and increased unemployment throughout 2020.

All three forecasts assume U.S. discretionary spending will be under pressure and overall road mileage will be down as travel is restricted.

Domestic light-duty vehicle sales totaled almost 17.1M vehicles last year.

Sector watch: Ford (F -3.6% ), General Motors (GM -0.9% ), Toyota (TM -4.9% ), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY N/A ), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU +0.2% ), Honda (HMC -4.8% ), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Tesla (TSLA -1.2% ), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), Visteon (VC +2.9% ), Adient (ADNT +7.2% ), Delphi Technologies (DLPH +1.8% ), Veoneer (VNE -2.8% ), Lear (LEA +2.4% ), Tenneco (TEN +8.9% ), Dana (DAN -1.3% ) and Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT -2.3% )

Related ETF: CARZ