Copper drops again; LME closes Ring for first time since WW II

Copper futures -2.7% to $4,572/metric ton on the London Metal Exchange, extending the metals ~25% YTD swoon amid demand destruction caused by the coronavirus.

"The consumer is not going to buy that washing machine because they don't have the money or they're insecure about whether they're going to have the money," says Wood Mackenzie analyst Eleni Joannides, adding copper production is now sure to exceed consumption this year, leading to a buildup in supplies and weighing on prices.

The closure of the LME's open-outcry Ring for the first time since World War II as part of the U.K.'s efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus likely is adding to the pressure on prices today; all official prices today are set electronically for the first time in the exchange's 143-year history.

"People are concerned - it's quite an unprecedented switch," says Tom Mulqueen, head of research at Amalgamated Metal Trading, which normally trades in the Ring. "There's a lot of uncertainty about exactly how it will work."

Top copper producers trade mixed: FCX +0.5% , BHP +2.3% , SCCO -3.9% , TECK -4.3% , RIO -2% .

