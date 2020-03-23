IRS removes cap on amount of taxes that can be deferred

The U.S. Treasury Department no longer will limit the amount of federal income taxes that can be deferred until July 15, 2020, according to a statement the Internal Revenue Service released late Friday.

Originally, the IRS said married couples and small business owners could defer payment on up to $1M, and corporations had a $10M, according to a statement made earlier this month.

Interest and non-payment penalties will start to accrue on July 16.

