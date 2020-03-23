Cyclo Therapeutics up 7% on positive early-stage data on Trappsol Cyclo

Thinly traded nano cap Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCQB:CTDH +7% ) is up, albeit on modest turnover of 43K shares, in reaction to positive safety data from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating lead candidate Trappsol Cyclo in patients with Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1, a rare (1 in 100K births) inherited disorder caused by the body's inability to metabolize fats.

The Safety Review Committee determined that Trappsol Cyclo, a parental-grade sugar molecule compound called hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin, has an acceptable safety profile in these patients.

Topline data, including results from unblinded evaluations, should be available in May.