Santos postpones Barossa and PNG expansion plans

Santos (OTCPK:STOSF) plans to cut capital expenditure and reduce production costs in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the falling oil prices.

The company will reduce planned capital expenditure for 2020 by ~38%, as well as targeting A$50M reduction in cash production costs for the full year; also expects to defer final investment decision on Barossa until business conditions improve.

Forecast capital expenditure in the base business has been reduced by some A$200M for 2020, with discretionary spending and exploration programs deferred, while forecast major growth capital expenditure has been reduced by A$350M, reflecting the re-phasing in expenditure for Barossa and the Papua New Guinea LNG expansion project.