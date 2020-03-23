Cowen trims Comcast on expected parks slowdown

Cowen has trimmed its target and estimates on Comcast (CMCSA -1.7% ), highlighting concerns about the company's theme parks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company's cable business should only see modest changes, analyst Gregory Williams says, while the NBCUniversal segment sees the "largest cuts (and uncertainties)."

“The biggest hit is at the theme parks segment, where we are expecting a full shutdown until June, further pressure from the recession that we expect to last until at least 4Q, and then a slow recovery thereafter," he writes, pointing out a similar slow full recovery at Disney parks from the 2008-2009 recession (taking until 2013).

He's cut his EBITDA estimate for fiscal 2020 by 31%, and cut estimates for the following two years by 27% and 24%.

And he trimmed his price target to $40 from $46, cutting implied upside to 22% today.